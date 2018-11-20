No More Diploma; Teacher Trainees To Graduate With Degrees – NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

The Government has announced that it would phase out diploma certificates in all 46 Colleges of Education across the country from this year.

The move forms parts of reforms being undertaken by the education ministry to enhance the quality of teachers in the country.

Addressing journalists at the Meet the Press in Accra, Tuesday morning, Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said teachers who graduate from colleges of education this year will be awarded degree certificates instead of diploma certificates.

He explained that the move is to help various universities to develop the capacities of teachers in colleges of education

“All teachers going to colleges of education would graduate with a university degree and not a diploma starting this year. Next year, the other universities will also take on part of their colleges.

“It is also to help the universities develop the capacity of teachers within the colleges of education. Now if you don’t hold a PHD…you would not be able to teach in the university but most of our college of education lecturers don’t need a PHD so we have given them time to improve themselves,” the Education Minister said.

-Starrfmonline