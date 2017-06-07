No Increase In NHIS Premiums

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has refuted claims that the authority has increased premiums for NHIS subscribers.

According to the authority, premium charged at all the NHIS district offices across the country remain unchanged and any information to the contrary is false.

The NHIA made this known in a statement issued responding to media inquiries about rumours that the NHIA has increased premium from GH¢15 to GH¢50.

“In recent times there have been suggestions from some stakeholders that as part of strategies to ease the financial constraints on the scheme, premiums should be increased for those who can afford to pay.

“Currently, about 70 percent of NHIS members do not pay any premiums. They include pregnant women, children under the age of 18 years, SSNIT contributors; persons aged 70 years and over, LEAP beneficiaries and indigents.

“The remaining 30 percent in the informal sector pay token premiums not exceeding GHC24 for a year’s insurance cover,” the statement said.

The authority assured the general public that currently there are no plans to increase premiums.