No Houses For 74 Judges

The five-storey executive flats. INSET: The CJ and Ambassador Victor Gbeho cutting the tape to commission the facility

The Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, says that 74 superior court judges currently do not have official accommodation.

She stated that out of the total of 143 superior court judges, only 69 have official accommodation.

The CJ explained that the introduction of judicial reforms and the need to implement various interventions aimed at improving justice delivery, among others, have necessitated the appointment of more judges and magistrates.

Speaking at the commissioning of two newly constructed five-storey block executive flats for high court judges in Accra yesterday, Mrs. Wood noted that the engagement of more judges by the Judicial Service has invariably resulted in the increase in the number of judges who require accommodation from the State.

To address this challenge, the CJ stated that the Service in 2010 embarked on a project to convert some of the old bungalows into modern residential facilities for the judges.

“As part of this project, six two-storey bungalows were to be constructed at East Ridge, Accra, four two-storey bungalows in Kumasi and 10 executive flats for High Court judges at Roman Ridge,” she disclosed.

According to Mrs. Wood, at the end of September 2013, three out of six unit 4-bedroom residential accommodation was completed at East Ridge and were being occupied by three Court of Appeal Judges.

“The second phase, involving the construction of three two-storey bungalows, is in progress and expected to be completed in 2017. However, the construction of four two-bedroom bungalows at Danyame, Kumasi for Court of Appeal Judges has come to a standstill due to funding challenges.”

Alex B. Opoku Acheampong, Judicial Secretary, said the facility was a great gift from God to the Service generally and in particular to the 10 high court judges who would be occupying it.

He was optimistic similar projects in Kumasi would soon be inaugurated.

Kofi Arhin, the Project Consultant, urged the occupants to maintain the facility well.

The contract for the building was awarded to Messrs Antartic and Mawums Construction by the Ministry of Water Resources Works and Housing in December 2010.

In 2013, the work came to a standstill due to funding challenges that affected the government until 2016 when the Ministry of Finance authorized the Service to complete the project with its Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

The project christened, ‘Liberty Court’ comprises two five-storey executive flats consisting three bedrooms, living dining area, study, a laundry room with a two-bedroom out house with standard furnishing for each of the 10 flats, a spacious car park, a standby generator, among others.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com