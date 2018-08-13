No Ghana Card, No Public Employment – CEO of Public Sector Reforms Declares

The Chief Executive Office of the Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has stated that no one will be employed into the public sector without the Ghana card from 1st September, 2019.

According to him through the help of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD),

those already in the police, military and other security services who fail to get the Ghana Card will be taken off the payroll because they will be considered as ‘ghosts’ on the government payroll.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show ‘kokrokoo’ with sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh, Mr Kusi Boafo said it is about time the registration of the Ghana Card is done devoid of politics, and that he will ensure that the regulations are enforced to the latter.

“The Ghana Card is going to be a prerequisite for people who want to be employed in the public sector or want to do government projects . . . beginning 1st September, 2019, all Ghanaians who want to be recruited into the police and the military but are without the Ghana Card will not be employed. There will be no favoritisms. I am not going to pay attention to political parties,” he said.

Background

The Ghana Card project started few months ago under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement between the NIA and Identity Management Systems Ghana Limited (IMS), a subsidiary of the Margins ID Group.

It will replace the sectoral identity cards in circulation and become the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required as provided by law.

Among other things, it will enable other stakeholders to run their applications on the national identity card.

Already Members of Parliament and officials of the Presidency have been issued with their cards.

-Peacefmonline