No Cash For Tamale Teaching Hospital Oxygen Plant

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr David Zawumya Kobilla, has expressed worry about the lack of funds to purchase parts of the hospital’s faulty oxygen plant.

He revealed that the facility spends over GH¢15,000 weekly in purchasing oxygen from a company in Kumasi to supply the facility.

Dr Kobilla lamented that the continuous purchase of gas cylinders from Kumasi was putting pressure on the facility’s finances.

This was made known when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health paid a working visit to the facility.

Speaking to a cross-section of the media, the Chairman for Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah, explained that the most challenging issue at the Tamale Teaching Hospital is the oxygen plant.

“It’s unfortunate that a big facility like this has to rely on oxygen cylinders from Kumasi to supply to patients,” he bemoaned.

He assured management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital that the committee would channel their concern to the Ministry of Health to see how best they can support the facility purchase parts of the oxygen plant.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale