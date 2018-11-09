N&MC Gets New Governing Board

The board members taking their oath of office

A new governing board for the Nursing & Midwifery Council (N&MC) has been inaugurated into office to help run the affairs of the council.

The 11-member board will, among others, be responsible for the planning and programming governance of the council, as well as the policy, financial and personnel management of the NMC.

The board members include Rev. Veronica Mina Darko, chairperson; Mr. Felix Nyante, secretary; Dr. Kwaku Asante-Krobea, Mrs Netta Forson Ackon, Dr. Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah and Madam Monica Afia Nkrumah, all members.

Mrs. Elfreda Amy Dankyi, Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, Colonel Emelia Duah, Dr. Francis Boateng Agyenim and COP Andrews Kwesi Gyabaah are also members of the board.

Inaugurating the board, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Deputy Minister of Health, said with the NPP government’s vision of moving the country beyond aid, the board will be required to be prudent in the management of resources and be accountable to the funding sources.

“This will require the provision of effective oversight and strategic advice to the management team of the council. I strongly believe you have the ability to achieve all these,” he added.

The chairperson of the board, Rev. Veronica Mina Darko, in her acceptance speech said, “Having been sworn into office, we know that our job is cut for us. We have a responsibility to work with the management of the council to secure in the public interest, the highest standards of training and practice of nursing and midwifery.”

She explained that the board acknowledges the fact that the board is assuming this responsibility at the time when the perception of the public about the nursing and midwifery professions is not the best.

“We, therefore, like to assure government that we shall bring our experience to bear in the performance of our role such that with God being out help, the nursing and midwifery profession will regain the past glory,” Rev. Darko added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri