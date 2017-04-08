Nkoranza Kicks Against Female MCE

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of NPP at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to appoint a woman as a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the municipality again.

According to the almost all-women group, three women who had headed the Municipal Assembly in previous years did not help develop the area. Members of the group said the immediate past MCEs, Stella Amoatimaa, who was appointed under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration; Theresa Nyarko, under Jerry John Rawlings’ Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military junta and one other only named as Dora, did not work hard to uplift the image of the municipality

They have noted that the problems facing the municipality cannot be solved by a female leader. At a press conference yesterday, the youth said they had been reliably informed that President Akufo-Addo was considering appointing a female MCE again to the area and pleaded with him to give them a competent man who can unite them.

Chairman of the group, Vincent Opoku, said they were not happy with female political heads that had come and served the municipality. “We are not happy with female MCEs who came to serve us in Nkoranza South. They did not bring any development in the municipality; and we are highly disappointed in women MCEs. We are appealing to President Nana Addo for a competent and intelligent man who can serve as a unifier of the factions in the party so that the long-existed feud in our party can be put to rest.

According to Mr. Opoku, even though they don’t have anybody in mind, they were not looking for a female political head.

The woman organizer of the group, Janet Kotie, said choosing a woman again would not augur well for them.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Nkoranza