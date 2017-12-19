Nkonya/Alavanyo Land For Jungle War School

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul

Government has plans to convert the disputed area between Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta Region into a second jungle war training school for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the move will help bring lasting peace to the conflict-riddled area.



Answering questions on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, 19 December, Mr Nitiwul indicated that the school will become the training centre for the Ministry of Defence’s proposed Special Forces when funds are made available.



There is intense enmity between the two communities who have been fighting for almost a century over the patch of land.



This has resulted in countless deaths and intermittent attacks by members of the two communities, creating tension around the areas bordering the disputed land.



The Executive Director of the Ghana Institute of Governance and Security, David Agbee, in an interview with Class News on 20 April 2017 urged government to take over the land to foster peace.

Source: ClassFMonline.com