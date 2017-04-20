Nkonya Clashes: Don’t Panic; We’re In Charge – Minister

Dr. Archibald Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has called for calm among Nkonyas and Alavanyos following a shooting incident at Nkonya Ahenkro leading to the death of two persons.

Two other persons are also injured in what is believed to be renewed clashes in the area hours after the curfew there was reviewed.

According to the Kpando Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Prosper Ahlorgya the incident occurred at around 7 and 8pm and that the perpetrators are alleged to be from Alavanyo.

Commenting on the development Thursday on Morning Starr, Dr. Letsa urged residents of the two communities to remain calm as “there is no cause for alarm.”

“They shouldn’t panic [and] that the situation is under control,” he added.

Nonetheless, he said they were “taken aback when they had the news of the attack… that is quite unfortunate.”

-Starrfmonline