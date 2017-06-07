Nkonya, Alavanyo Youth Try Peace

Some dignitaries after the programme

The youth of Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta Region have agreed to come together to promote peace between the two communities.

According to them, “Enough is enough, since a large number of people have lost their lives in the century-old fight between the two communities.”

The two neignbouring towns have repeatedly clashed over the years over land dispute.

At least six persons from both sides were shot and killed under bizarre circumstances between April and May 2017.

The Ministry of Interior has renewed the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the two towns, with a joint police and military team stationed in the area.

Several attempts in the past to promote peace in the area have been unsuccessful.

That notwithstanding, the leaders of youth in the two traditional areas, have promised to give peace a chance and assist the security agencies to apprehend suspects perpetuating murder in the area.

To this end, the leader of the Nkonya Youth Group, Kokroko Asong, reiterated the need for the youth to support the efforts of the Regional Security Council in ensuring peace between the communities.

He said the protracted conflict has retarded growth in the area and stated that the youth were ready to help the police in retrieving firearms that could be used in the serial killings.

On his part, the leader of the Alavanyo youth group, Pongo Francis, said the bloodbath should immediately stop.

He also urged the youth to embrace peace since it’s impossible to have meaningful investment or developmental projects in the area.

He also warned that the youth would apprehend suspects who wield guns to the police.

Mr. Francis urged the police to act swiftly whenever they receive any intelligence that could lead to the apprehension of criminals.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archiebald Letsa, encouraged the youth to back their words with action to bring an end to the conflict which has become problematic for successive governments.

He said, “The declaration of peace alone is not enough to bring peace so I will urge you all to ensure that what you are saying is not just cosmetic lip service but you really mean to bring peace to your area.

He suggested that a committee be formed to ensure that families that might have lost their loved ones in the conflict do not habour any hatred to launch reprisal attacks.

He was hopeful the declaration by the youth groups would be “the beginning of the end to age-old disputes between the Nkonya and Alavanyo people.

In attendance were some senior officers from the police, military and the prisons service in the region, regional peace council and youth from the two communities.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)