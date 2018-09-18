Nissan To Establish An Assembling Plant In Ghana

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd is in discussions with the government of Ghana to establish an assembly plant in the country.

The company has expressed interest in helping the county to develop its automobile industry through the initiative.

Speaking at the ongoing Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition in Accra, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng disclosed that many agreements have been reached and will soon have Nissan in the country.

“We have added the automobile industry into our key initiatives to move the industrial transformation of this country but people were doubting. I tell you we have received a massive response from the private sector after we send the strong signal of industrializing the economy” Mr Kyeremanteng said.

He added, “look at the kind of proposals we are getting from big international companies when we kick-started the agenda, VW has already signed the MOU and the latest to join is Nissan far advanced with discussion to establish in Ghana.”

According to the Minister, ‘Ghana beyond aid agenda’ will survive on the support of the private sector – local and foreign.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to invite more private sector players to join the government in making Ghana an industrialized nation.

The Summit under the theme, ‘International partnerships for value-added industrial and local content development’ is an annual event organized by the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI.