“Nii Lante Didn’t Help Us”

Nii Lante Vanderpuije

Ghana Football Association spokesperson Saanie Daara has blamed former Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuije for the “financial challenges” facing the outfit.

According to him, the FA is currently facing difficulties which meant they were unable to arrange international friendly matches for the Black Stars in the just ended international break.

Sannie Daara said the constant negative comments from Nii Lantey have made the country’s football governing body unattractive to sponsors.

“These are not good times for us. We used to have a lot of sponsors. A lot of them have pulled out. Our other sources of funding are not as glorious as they used to be,” Sannie told Starr FM.

“I will say our previous Minister did not help us. Nii Lante Vanderpuije really damaged us with the way he projected the Ghana Football Association – always seeking desperately to demonize us in all cases.”

“Imagine you’re a company and you find the Minister is at loggerheads with the body [GFA], will it be a place you would put your money?” Sannie quizzed.

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuije was a strong critic of the GFA with the body’s President Kwesi Nyantakyi once accusing the Minister of “behaving like a serial caller” in what was tempestuous relation between the minister and the GFA.