Nii Kojo Ahuma Installed King

Nii Kojo Ahuma III

The Dzaasetse and acting Mantse of Weija, Nii Ogbedada Nii Boafo Danyina-Nse I, supported by Nuumo Tettey III, Weija Wulomo, Nii Kwao Otu II, Weija Oshipi and Nii Kofi Okai II, Weija Seitse, have installed a King for Jamestown.

Others who supported the traditional rituals were Kofi Ashaley Blafo; Fafu Woyoo, Asafoatse Pampanku I of Weija; acting head of Ashale Blafo family, Nii Afua aka Atoo; Nii Akwei Fantomas; Nii Ayaa Jafa; Obonufoiaste of Weija; and Asafonye Naa Ayeley II of Weija.

The traditional rituals took place at the Nii Ashale Blafo We Plamano (Weija) in the Ga South constituency of the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.

The three-day programme saw the Weija Wulomo, Nii Kwao Otu II, leading all the divisional clans and the Asafo group in a procession through parts of the town amidst the firing of musketry, drumming, singing of war songs and dancing to cheer the new king through the Weija forest, where he had his spiritual bath which the elders said is a critical aspect of the installment.

Another segment of the programme was the mini durbar during which the newly installed king received well wishers.

Nii Kojo Ahuma III told the media that “there is no future for any country / community without education in this 21st century.” As a result of this fact, he promised to prioritise education in his development agenda for his traditional area.

The quality of livelihood in the traditional area can only receive the necessary push when education is prioritised, he said.

He said the greatest asset parents can bequeath their children is education and so no child should be denied this necessity. He made a pledge to make available scholarships to those who need the facility to pursue further education and to learn employment generating skills.

The king asked all to bury their differences so that the benefits of unity such as development and others can come to Jamestown.