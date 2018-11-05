Nigerian Woman Stabbed To Death In T’di Hotel

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman was found dead in a washroom of a hotel on Saturday hours after she had lodged into the hotel at Chapel Hill in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The woman, whose name was given as Edafe Ovoke Vera, was said to have lodged into the Ridgeway Hotel a night before the unfortunate incident.

DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed the sad incident.

She told DAILY GUIDE that a bar attendant at Ridgeway Hotel reported the case at the Takoradi Central Police Station.

The bar attendant reported that on November 3, 2018 at about 6am, Edafe Ovoke Vera was stabbed to death at the hotel.

According to the bar attendant, the young man who allegedly committed the crime absconded after the incident.

She told the police that she could identify the suspect.

After the report, the Police proceeded to the scene and found the naked body of the woman in the washroom with number 14.

The police, who carefully inspected the body, found knife wounds in the throat, stomach and left thigh.

The body has been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy while police investigations continue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi