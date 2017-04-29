Nigerian Wee Smuggler Busted

The suspected wee. INSET: Orji Ogbonnaya in police custody

The police have apprehended a Nigerian businessman for allegedly attempting to transport 150 parcels of compressed dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (wee) from Accra to Nigeria.

The suspect, Orji Ogbonnaya, 38, from Alayi Abia State, according to the police, had rented a warehouse where he secretly deals in the substance.

According to the police, he had covered the items with some used cloths and packed them in a ‘Ghana must go’ carrier bag meant to be sent to Nigeria.

The Accra Regional Police Command got a hint of his activities and proceeded to Darkuman, a suburb of Accra, where the warehouse is located, and impounded two bags containing the suspected narcotic drug ready to be sent to Nigeria.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Spokeswoman, ASP Efia Tenge, said police arrested the suspect Tuesday evening.

She said when they arrived at the warehouse, the police saw a number of bags containing used cloths and brought them all to the regional command office.

Orji Ogbonnaya, who she said was in the company of four other people, was arrested and brought to the station.

When the bags were opened in the presence of the suspect, police detected it contained a total of 150 parcels of dry leaves wrapped with a brown cello tape and concealed in the bags.

Upon interrogation, Orji Ogbonnaya admitted the offence and added that even though he manages the warehouse, the items belonged to one Goodman who is currently at large.

Orji Ogbonnaya is in police custody assisting in investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)