Nigerian Prostitutes Flee Tamale

The Nigerian Prostitutes

Some Nigerian commercial sex workers in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, have started leaving the city owing to the declaration of ‘war’ on prostitution in the metropolis by the Mayor of Tamale.

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC), has announced that it will embark on an exercise in Tamale to close down all drug and prostitution joints in the metropolis in accordance with the law on narcotic drugs control, enforcement and sanctions (PNDCL 236, 1990).

The security agencies involved in the exercise would storm identifiable marijuana ghettos and places where prostitutes, commonly known as ‘sale girls’ operate.

Accordingly, the assembly has declared that all who would be apprehended would be made to face the laws of the nation.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, one of the sex workers (name withheld) expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the Assembly to clamp down on prostitution in Tamale.

“Since the Mayor made the announcement, business has gone down and it has really affected our lives. Life has become unbearable for us. There is nothing we can do about it. We will return to our country since we are foreigners in Ghana and the laws of the country are against the practice.

“It’s never anybody’s wish to do this thing. If I had been told this is what I was getting into, I won’t have travelled to Ghana,” she told the paper.

She indicated that she ventured into prostitution due to poverty.

She also revealed that they charge between GH¢150 and GH¢200 per night.

The Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, has vowed to fight indiscipline and restore sanity and discipline to the metropolis.

Subsequently, a 21-day ultimatum was given to all engaged in the trade to stop or face the full rigorous of the law.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale