Nigerian Government Bans Songs By Davido, Others

9ice, Davido and Olamide

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in Nigeria has banned five Nigerian songs, having tagged them as “not to be broadcast”, NEWS-ONE has gathered.

According to Nigeria news channel Premium Times, the banned songs are Olamide‘s ‘Wo’ and ‘Wavy Level’; Davido’s ‘Fall’ and ‘If’ (Remix); and 9ice’s ‘Living Things’.

The corporation released the list on Tuesday, saying it has banned the five songs from being aired across the Nigerian airwaves.

The Federal Ministry of Health had in a tweet on Friday said that the video to Olamide’s ‘Wo’ violated the Tobacco Control Act 2015.

The 28-year-old rapper, who is signed to his own record label, YBNL, had returned to LadiLak in Bariga, where he was raised to shoot the video of his latest single.

“This is our position: video contravenes the act. Innocently or otherwise Tobacco Promotion Advertising Sponsorship is banned in all form.”

It could not be immediately ascertained why the songs of the two other musicians were banned, but there are reasons to believe that the NBC doesn’t find them good for public consumption.

In June this year, the federal government, through the Ministry of Health, had launched a campaign to ban smoking in public places, including motor parks, shopping malls and healthcare centres.

The Health Ministry, in a communiqué, said according to Section 9 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015, once convicted, offenders are liable to a fine of at least N50, 000 or six months’ imprisonment.

Tweeting the information via its official Twitter page, the Ministry of Health claimed that the video, which features ghetto scenes in which youth are seen smoking, encourages second-hand smoking.