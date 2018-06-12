Nigeria Unveils Stunning World Cup Outfit

Once again, the Nigerian national team have taken their World Cup style to a whole new level as they set off for Russia yesterday.

They have made a name for themselves as a team to watch at this summer’s tournament in Russia, not just for their exciting, fast-paced style of football but for their dress sense too.

First it was the announcement of their tournament kits that sent football supporters crazy. Now it is their travel attire that has got everybody talking.

They nailed it with their kits, and have delivered the goods yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian clothes, Buba and Sokoto’s.

From head to toe, the Nigerian squad have indulged in their culture and clearly have no intentions of blending in with the crowd, other nations; looking to upset the odds in Russia.

While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with the football team by placing footballs on the collars of the white and green outfits.

‘Tell the world we are coming #positivevibesonly #worldcupvibes #eue3 #supereagles @ighalojude @ogu30’ Nigerian international, Elderson Echiejile – also of Monaco – wrote on Twitter as they made their way to their Essentuki training base in Southern Russia.

Captain John Obi Mikel also wrote on Instagram: ‘Russia here we come’.