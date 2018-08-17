Nigeria Envoy Endorses Peace Jersey

HE Abikoye (L) with Alhassan displaying the peace shirt

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana HE Femi Michael Abikoye yesterday joined the Football for Humanity Peace Project.

The program uses the beautiful game of football to promote peace, before, during and after elections to unite politicians and masses for a violence free Africa.

Speaking In a ceremony to endorse the Peace Jersey, ambassador Abikoye, who covered Ghana’s 2000 general election, praised Ghana for the peaceful nature at the polls; which served as an example to the West African region.

He called for peaceful co-existence between Ghana and Nigeria by saying, “ There is nothing like the unity of the two West African giants and want everybody to be part of this important legacy by continuously embracing and welcoming one another; for we are one people.”

Director of the Football for Humanity, Yahaya Alhassan, thanked the High Commissioner for gracing the peace campaign, stressing that the historic friendship of the Ghana-Nigeria has come to stay.

