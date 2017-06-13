Nigeria In Crisis Meeting… Over Bafana Home Loss

Nigeria lost 0-2 to SA

Nigeria football officials will hold two crisis meetings this week following the Super Eagles 0-2 loss to South Africa in 2019 African Nations Cup qualifying.

The Technical and Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation will meet with national coach Gernot Rohr on Tuesday morning and then with Nigeria Sports Minister Solomon Dalung later in the day.

Committee chairman Christopher Green said the issue of the World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon in September will be top of the agenda.

“It was not the result we worked or prayed for, but the truth is we have only lost one of six matches in the series, and this wake-up call has come at the right time. It has also come when we still have the opportunity to rectify things and prepare harder for the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup qualifying race,” Green said.

“Losing to South Africa was never in our calculation, but it has happened. Someone once said that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Now, everyone, including the technical crew and the players, know that we must work harder than we have ever done, dig deeper than we have ever done and show the kind of commitment greater than we have ever shown in the two qualifying campaigns.”