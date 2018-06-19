NIB Assists Awutu Prison Inmates

Charles Wordey presents the food items to officials of the Awutu Prison Camp, as his colleagues look on

The National Investment Bank (NIB) has provided free health screening and treatment to over 150 inmates and officers of the Awutu Camp Prison.

As part of the gesture, NIB donated bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and boxes of tomato paste for the upkeep of the inmates.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Charles Wordey, who led the NIB delegation, said the screening and donation form part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative especially as NIB celebrates its 55th anniversary.

He added that the bank was happy to assist the Awutu Camp Prison, which had been deprived of basic health logistics at its infirmary.

He also said that it would be easy to reintegrate inmates into society if they are given the right healthcare.

The medical team, led by Dr. Humphrey Narh, screened and treated the inmates afflicted by diseases brought about as a result of congestion at the prison.

During the presentation of food items, chaplain of the Awutu Camp Prison, Rev Roland Stilson, expressed appreciation to the bank for the gesture.

He said NIB’s intervention was timely, considering that most of the inmates had been grappling with various medical conditions.

Consistent health screening at prison facilities, he added, was crucial, as it would help insulate inmates from infectious diseases.

That, he said, would help avert possible epidemic in the prison that could be fatal and tragic.