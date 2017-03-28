NHIA New Boss Promise New Deal

Dr Samuel Yaw Annor

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, has assured Ghanaians of his readiness to work with staff to improve on health delivery in Ghana.

He was speaking at a staff durbar held to introduce him to management and staff of the authority in Accra to champion the president’s vision of reviving the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make it efficient, with capacity to finance health services on a timely basis in a bid to achieve universal health coverage for all Ghanaians.

He added that his vision is to expand the financial base of the scheme and also to cut down on cost emanating from operational inefficiencies.

Dr Annor used the opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo for the confidence he has reposed in him and thanked the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, for the cordiality and smooth relations as they begin their work.

He called on the staff to be prepared to work with him as he has come to ensure an atmosphere that promotes growth for the NHIS and also for staff.

“I need your co-operation. I am willing to learn from you and always, my doors will be open for discussions for the progress of health delivery to Ghanaians,” he added.