NHIA Boss Visits Otumfuo

Dr Annor greeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed confidence in the newly-appointed Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, to improve the scheme which is in a critical condition.

He made this revelation when Dr Annor and other functionaries of the NHIA paid a courtesy call on him during the observation of Awukudae at the Manhyia Palace last Wednesday.

Otumfuo expressed appreciation for the visit and admonished Dr Annor to keep faith with Ghanaians and work hard to meet their expectations. He conveyed his hope in the new leadership of the NHIA to manage the healthcare insurance to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Accompanying Dr Annor were Prof Adu-Gyamfi and some directors of the scheme in the Ashanti Region.

The NHIA director was at the Manhyia Palace to seek the blessing and support of Manhyia Palace in implementing the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

The NHIS is currently in a critical situation and owes its service providers arrears of over one billion Ghana cedis.