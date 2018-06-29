NGO Donates To GIS Clinic

A scene during the presentation

Engage Now Africa, a non-governmental organisation, has donated medical supplies and assorted items to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Clinic at its headquarters in Accra.

The donation formed part of the organisation’s effort to help improve the health of individuals, communities and society.

The items include mattresses, an air conditioner, a photocopier, a printer and pillows estimated at a cost of GH¢10, 000.00.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director of Engage Now Africa, Peter Evans, stated that the organisation has provided social amenities and other healthcare incentives to Ghanaians in the Greater Accra, Central and Upper East Regions since its establishment in 2006.

He added his outfit is willing to partner the GIS to run a well-equipped clinic that would provide quality healthcare to officers and men of the service.

Mr Evans commended the GIS for its continuous efforts to maintain peace and security, and making Ghana a safe place by deterring and preventing deviants and miscreants from entering the country.

Receiving the items, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, on behalf of the GIS, expressed his appreciation to Engage Now Africa for being the first organisation to donate to the GIS Clinic.

He assured them that the equipment would be put to good use, and called on other organisations to emulate the kind gesture shown by Engage Now Africa to help the GIS provide quality healthcare to its personnel.

The GIS Clinic was commissioned by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, in the early part of this year and has since attended to about 3,500 patients who are made up of personnel of the service and expatriates seeking work and residence permits.