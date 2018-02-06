Neymar Parties Big With Stars

Neymar enjoys a night in Paris with American rock star Lenny Kravitz (left) and a party goer

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar, Neymar, celebrated his 26th birthday in Paris on Sunday with a glitzy bash mixing teammates, friends, family and other various VIPs.

Held at Pavilion Cambon in the French capital’s first arrondissement and close to Place Vendome, PSG teammates, Edinson Cavani, captain Thiago Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Alves, Kevin Trapp, Giovani Lo Celso and Hatem Ben Arfa were among those present.

The Ligue 1 leaders were also represented by chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique, coach Unai Emery and team coordinator Maxwell — even the fitness staff were there!

Outside of PSG, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, Fulham’s Chelsea loanee, Lucas Piazon, Marseille’s Luiz Gustavo and Lille’s Thiago Maia were all present.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo showed up, as well as the likes of French artist and celebrity PSG fan DJ Snake, Brazilian singer Rodriguinho, DJ Alok and celebrity Luciano Huck.

Dinner was laid on for almost 200 guests before the Brazilian artists were followed by a BMX show and break dancing.

As midnight neared, Neymar was presented with various gifts, as well as a video message from his son, Davi Lucca da Silva Santos, which reportedly reduced him to tears.