Neymar Misses Training

Neymar

Neymar left Brazil’s training yesterday after just 15 minutes with a right ankle injury that the team doctor said is related to a foul he suffered against Switzerland and not his recently broken right foot.

Neymar was playing with a few other players when he suddenly left the training session in Sochi. He limped as he walked away from the field toward the dressing room.

Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar left as a precaution after feeling soreness while jogging. The superstar was set to undergo physiotherapy later in the day with an eye toward being fit for Wednesday afternoon’s training. Brazil face Costa Rica on Friday in their second Group E game as they look to claim their first win of the tournament.

“What we can do is to calm down,” Lasmar said. “A shorter workout was planned for the starters today; they’re still in a regenerative process. Neymar trained a little, felt the pain, returned to physical therapy and tomorrow trains normally.”

A day earlier, the forward had skipped training, one day after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland — a game in which he was fouled 10 times, the most of any player in the competition in 20 years.

Most of the players who started against Switzerland only did light jogging on Monday, so Neymar’s departure on Tuesday is of a greater concern.