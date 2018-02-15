Neymar Gets Ballon d’Or Backing

Neymar

Neymar is doing everything he can to win the Ballon d’Or, according to Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marco Verratti.

Speaking to Globo Esporte ahead of the first leg of PSG’s Champions League round-of-16 tie with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Verratti expressed his hope that Neymar will soon win football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

“Yes, I am behind Neymar [in trying to win the Ballon d’Or],” said Verratti. “I think that he is doing everything for it. It is also why he is here — to help the club to develop and to further himself too.

“There is greater responsibility here and ‘Ney’ is somebody who likes that. He likes putting the team on his shoulders.

“I hope with all of my heart that Ney will become the greatest player. We will help him however we possibly can to achieve this.”

Verratti went on to praise Neymar and declared his belief that the Brazil international is among the three best players in the world, and said that he is a friendly and down to earth individual away from the pitch.