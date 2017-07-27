Neymar Free From Tax Charges

Barcelona Star Neymar cleared of tax charges in Brazil as he mulls over Paris Saint-Germain Offer

Barcelona star Neymar has been cleared of tax evasion charges in his native Brazil, according to his father.

Neymar Snr said the decision proved there was ‘justice in our country’ and demanded that the 25-year-old player and his family be left in peace.

The forward was fined £50.7million last year for failing to properly report earnings on his contracts with former club Santos, Barcelona and his sponsorship deals between 2011 and 2014.

This fine – which included the allegedly unpaid back taxes and interest – was halved on appeal in March this year.

However, a parallel case concerning the evasion of Brazilian taxes on his 2013 transfer to Barcelona remained open – until now.

‘It is with great joy that we received the news of the termination of proceedings regarding the complaint on tax evasion directed by the Federal Public Ministry,’ Neymar Snr said in a statement.

‘The proceeding is officially closed, thus it proves the lawfulness on every act we took.

‘During four years of unfounded accusations, me, my family and our employees suffered a lot and in every possible way. But albeit lots of people doubt, there’s justice in our country.’