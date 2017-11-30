Neymar, Cavani Send PSG 10 Points Clear In Ligue 1

Brazil striker Neymar broke Troyes’ resistance as Paris St-Germain took a 10-point lead in Ligue 1 while Monaco lost ground by losing to Nantes.

PSG wore down Troyes to win 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from their world-record signing and Edinson Cavani.

Lucas Lima’s goal in the 92nd minute gave Claudio Ranieri’s Nantes a dramatic victory that pushed Monaco down into fourth place.

Marseille won 3-0 at Metz to go second above Lyon, who lost 2-1 to Lille.

Cavani had a first-half penalty saved by Troyes keeper Mamadou Samassa but Neymar broke the deadlock after 73 minutes with a left-footed shot from outside the box for his eighth goal of the season.

Then at the end of normal time, Cavani made amends for his spot-kick profligacy with his 17th of this Ligue 1 campaign.

Goals from Florian Thauvin, Luiz Gustavo and Lucas Ocampos stretched Marseille’s unbeaten run to nine games and moved them below PSG in the table.

Ezequiel Ponce’s goal in the 40th minute proved to be the winner for Lille at Lyon, who dropped down a place from second.

Nantes ended a two-game losing run at Monaco’s expense with Lima’s fierce shot deep into added time to stay in fifth.

-BBC