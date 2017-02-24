Newmont Women Donate GH¢ 46,000 For Breast Cancer Campaign

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai

Newmont Ghana Women and Allies Network have donated GH¢45,742 to lead anti-breast cancer campaigner, Breast Care International (BCI) at a short ceremony at the Peace & Love Hospital, Baatsona, Spintex Road, Accra.

The cash donation is to boost BCI’s countrywide outreach programmes which are aimed at educating and creating awareness about breast cancer through free breast screening.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI and CEO of Peace & Love Hospitals, said the amount would bolster the campaign, and was highly appreciative of Newmont.

The Chairperson of the Accra Chapter of Women and Allies, Newmont Ghana, Neringa Berzinkaskaite, and the Chairperson of the Akyem Chapter, Elizabeth Hazel, were unanimous the donation was in line with their corporate social responsibility in reaching out to human centered organisations whose core objects were in line with those of Newmont.

They commended BCI for the sustained campaign against breast cancer, which they believe, had impacted positively on the public.

MTN/Arko Foundation

Elsewhere in the Ashanti Region, a delegation of MTN, led by the Manager of the Northern Sector, Afrakoma Baah-Obeng, has paid a courtesy call on Dr Wiafe Addai at the head office of BCI in Kumasi to familiarise themselves with operations of the facility and to explore ways of corporation between the two.

The BCI team, led by Dr Wiafe Addai, walked them through the various stages of breast cancer treatment and reiterated the urgent need to intensify the public education drive in a bid to reduce the incidence of the disease while fighting off ignorance and stigmatisation.

She charged corporate Ghana to assist BCI in whatever way possible to intensify the awareness creation exercise as poverty and ignorance combine to claim lives of some afflicted women.

A co-sponsored free breast screening programme by BCI and the Arkoh Foundation (an offshoot of BCI) at the Africa Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) followed the visit, and was at the instance of the Ladies Wing of the Harvest Chapel International, where Mrs Baah-Obeng doubles as the leader.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai stated that the “primary consideration is to connect with schools and communities across the country for breast abnormalities.”

The BCI outreach team encouraged the student population and its faithful to periodically examine their own breasts andreport any abnormality to health facilities for further examination.

She charged them to be ambassadors of the breast cancer public education programme and help spread the news that breast cancer is both treatable and survivable if detected early.