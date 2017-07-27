New Pharmacists Inducted

Victor Wumbor-Apin Kumbol (2nd left) with dignitaries after receiving his prize for winning the John Ocran Award

Deputy Health Minister Tina Mensah has urged pharmacists to practise their profession in line with government’s policy direction for the vocation.

According to the deputy minister, ensuring equitable and sustainable access to priority, efficacious and safe medicines and other health technologies of acceptable quality for the benefit of citizens in the country must be incorporated into the daily activities of the pharmacists.

“These must be factored into your professional assignments as you take off as pharmacists and critical members of the healthcare team,” she said.

She was speaking at the induction of newly-qualified and registered pharmacists in Accra on the theme: ‘mobilising human capital for advancement of pharmaceutical care in Ghana’.

Giving the keynote address, Ms Mensah explained that in line with government policy, the ministry has instructed the Pharmacy Council to design processes to identify ineffective workflows, structures or systems, and redesign them to fit current business needs and develop plans to implement the new changes.

“This builds a strong sense of commitment in mobilising the human capital for development of pharmaceutical care in Ghana,” she stated.

The deputy minister, therefore, reiterated her earlier call for the newly-inducted pharmacists to live up to their professional calling as captured by the motto of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSG), ‘amicus humani generis’, meaning ‘friends of the human race’.

Induction Ceremony

Rev Prof Charles Ansah, Pro Vice Chancellor, KNUST, led the pharmacists to swear the Apothecrary’s Oath.

Two hundred and thirty-one out of the 283 candidates who passed the October 2016 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examinations (GPPQE) and 50 out of the expected 70 who also passed the examination in April 2017 were inducted to be full pharmacists at the ceremony.

In all, 281 candidates passed, of which 144 (51.2%) were males and 137 (48.8%) females, with 171 of the newly-qualified and registered pharmacists being trained at KNUST, Kumasi, 29 from the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra, 72 from Central University, Miotso and eight from different universities abroad.

The universities include Massachusetts University of Pharmacy and Health Science, USA, University of Georgia, USA, Mohammed V University, Morroco, Kingston University, UK, National University of Pharmacy, Ukraine, Northeastern University, Boston, USA and Robert Gordon University, UK.

Three awards were presented to deserving pharmacists who excelled in the GPPQE.

Victor Wumbor-Apin Kumbol won the John Ocran Award for being the overall best candidate in the 2016 examinations and was presented with a certificate and an amount of GH¢2000.

Moses Baafi Acheampong also won the Law & Ethics Award, while Stephen Afrane won the Pharmacy Practice Award.

Professional Development

Pharm. Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, President, PSG, in his address as the special guest, advised the new pharmacists to make hard work a fundamental pillar in their profession as they are entering one of the most difficult, diverse and demanding professions.

“While working hard you must continue to work on your person. Pharmacy is a profession of trust, your competence will always earn you an entry into the job space but it will take your character to sustain and rise through the job. Develop your character and competence,” he said.

Pharm. Appiagyei also encouraged the new pharmacists to maintain strong professional values like selflessness, empathy, integrity and truth if they are going to be prosperous in their profession.

“It is not enough to be rich, reputed or respected if you do not affect this profession, the nation, its health system and your individual families and communities,” he said.

The PSG president also urged them to participate actively in continuous professional development programmes, post graduate programmes and specialisation.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Abigial Owiredu Boateng