New Korle-Bu 60-Bed A&E Centre Opens Friday

The newly-constructed Accident & Emergency Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) will be opened to the public on Friday, July 20, 2018, new Board Chairman Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has disclosed.

This will be the first major action by the new nine-member board of the hospital in the wake of major challenges facing the facility such as limited beds and inadequate health professionals to cater for the hundreds of patients who throng the referral health post daily.

Speaking on Class FM in Accra yesterday, Dr Okoe Boye said the immediate opening of the new facility is to reduce the pressure on the existing Accident & Emergency Centre at the hospital.

“What we’re immediately going to do with the blessing of the minister is to quickly open the new Accident & Emergency Centre coming Friday. The new one had remained unopened because of a few structural defects and all that but quickly, we’ve accessed an emergency fund, we’ve fixed it, and we’re just trying to get beds in place and arrangements in terms of power supply, electricity and oxygen and all that, so, Friday, the new Accident and Emergency Centre is opening with a bed capacity of more than 60 – twice the capacity of the old one,” he revealed.

Dr Okoe Boye, who is the NPP MP for Ledzokuku, added that he is going to Korle-Bu as the board chair with an open mind with the aim of using dialogue to settle misunderstandings between the board and the CEO, should such event arise.