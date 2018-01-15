New Juaben Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo For Fulfilling Campaign Promises

Juaben Chiefs

Chiefs in the newly established New Juaben Municipality in the Eastern Region have commended President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

Addressing the media Sunday at Oyoko,the chiefs made up of Oyokohene – Nana Kodua Kesse II, Okogyeaman Akomah Basapong- Sushenehene ,Nana Dwumo Baabu II- Effiduasehene ,Nana Antwi Panin -Asokorehene ,and Akwadumhene, Nana Owusu Agyare as well as hosts of other sub-Chiefs said in a statement read on their behalf by Effiduasehene that “on behalf of the Divisional Chiefs ,Sub-Divisional Chiefs ,Nananom and people of the newly created New Juaben North Municipality, we wish to singularly thank His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo,the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander -in-Chief of Ghana Armed Forces for his committed dedication to bring to reality his campaign promise to bring governance to the doorsteps of the ordinary”.

According to the Chiefs, the creation of the new Municipality will accelerate development “explore and exploit both human and natural resources which lay abundantly hidden and under -utilized as a result of inaccessible and at times bureaucratic governance associated with managing an area relatively bigger”.

Adding that the creation will also deepen decentralization and enhance participatory governance.

The Chiefs assured to continuously unite and rally support to the new Municipal Assembly to help in realization of its mission statement.

“We promise that we shall cooperate with the incoming assembly and administration in all their deliberations expectations and endeavors to make this Municipality an exemplary one in the country and prosperous one to the envy of all “.

The Chiefs expressed gratitude to the Board Chairman of COCOBOD Hackman Owusu Agyemang and Nana Agyei Boateng, Member of Parliament for the area for their relentless effort in the creation of the Municipality.

They have urged land owners in the area to cooperate with Nananom in releasing lands for construction of permanent office for the municipal assembly and other developmental projects.

-StarrFMonline.com