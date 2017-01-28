New IGP Shakes Police

David Asante-Apeatu, (IGP)

In his maiden post-appointment postings as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu has replaced COP Prosper Kwame Agblor with DCOP Bright Oduro as the Director General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

In a police signal signed by Mr Asante-Apeatu and stumbled upon by DAILY GUIDE, COP Prosper Agblor is now Director-General, Special Duties.

DCOP Bright Oduro, until the new posting, was DG in-charge of Welfare.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, second-in-command of the PIPS, now moves to the CID headquarters as the deputy.

ACP Dennis A. Akob-dem, second-in-command, CID headquarters, now moves to CID headquarters Special Duties as second-in-command.

The changes at the CID headquarters – a critical segment of policing – is a pointer to what the new IGP intends doing to the law enforcement system which in the past few years has been regarded as not living up to the expectation of Ghanaians, including personnel of the Service.

With many deliberately delayed murder cases involving political activists, the CID is one area Ghanaians would be looking up to for addressing the many instances of improprieties.

Other changes ordered by the new Chief Constable are Chief Superintendent Paul Sampson Kontomah, the Central Regional Crime Officer, who now comes to the CID headquarters in Accra.

Chief Superintendent Eric Ken Wilful, national headquarters, Accra, moves to Projects, (headquarters), as Superintendent Benjamin Affisah, national headquarters, moves to CID headquarters.

Superintendent Alice Awarikaro, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Ministries, moves to DOVVSU CID headquarters as Superintendent Philip Kwaku Atsiasa, CID headquarters, goes to Protocol, headquarters.

DSP Sophia Eva Ennim, Court Unit, Accra, goes to DOVVSU, Madina, as DSP Solomon Korli, Secretary to IGP, goes to Legal, national headquarters.

DSP Daniel Yao Dzansi, Crime, Suhum, moves to Dormaa Ahenkro in the Brong-Ahafo Region as ASP Daniel Turkson, national headquarters, goes to Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Kotobabi District, Accra.

ASP Simon W. Setorglo, Operations, national headquarters, goes to PIPS headquarters, Accra, as ASP Cecilia H. Appiah-Ampofo, national headquarters, goes to IRD, headquarters.

ASP Lydia Otu-Nyarko, headquarters, is going to the Police Hospital and ASP Bruce Nii-Nanka, national headquarters, heads for JOC.

ASP Gariba Basomi, national headquarters, moves to Court Unit, Accra, as ASP Stephen Antwi, Crime, Nkawkaw, goes to Suhum District as the Crime Officer.

ASP Agnes Boafo, national headquarters, has been sent to Court Unit.

It is expected that more movements would be announced in the coming weeks as sources close to the new IGP suggest that he intends to work hard to change the image of the Police Service.

By A.R. Gomda