New Evidence Found Against JB Danquah ‘Killers’

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu

New evidence found against the two suspected killers of former Member of Parliament of Abuakwa North Constituency have landed them back in court, two days after they were discharged.

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, who were arrested as the prime suspects in the stabbing to death of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, were discharged last Tuesday, May 30 following a nolle prosequi filed by the Attorney-General.

No reasons were given by the Attorney-General in filing for no-interest in the case at the high court.

But on Thursday, June 1, an Accra District Court remanded the two prime suspects in police custody.

They are expected to reappear on Thursday, June 15. Daniel Asiedu, 20, and Vincent Bossu had told the Court presided over by Afia Gyekyewaa-Sackey that they do not know the reason why they were brought to court since they had been discharged.

But prosecutor DSP George Amega told the presiding judge that they were brought to court because they are on fresh charges.

The fresh charges preferred against the two are abetment of crime to commit murder and murder.

JB Danquah-Adu was found dead on February 9, 2016 at his East Legon, Shiashie residence following an attack, which left him with knife wounds on his right chest.

