New England PGA Gives To GGA

Aggrey® receiving some of the Golf Clubs from a representative of the New England PGA Foundation

The New England PGA Foundation headed by Mr. Jacey Settles, has again donated golfing equipment to the Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

Receiving the goods on behalf of the GGA, the President, Mr. Mike Aggrey thanked the New England PGA Foundation for their untiring efforts at helping golf development in Ghana.

He promised to have them distributed to golf clubs in Ghana with proven youth programme to grow the game further. The items comprise 252 practice golf balls, 2 golf bags, 6 hand gloves and 122 golf clubs.

This being the second donation to be received by the GGA from the new England PGA Foundation, Mr Aggrey observed Mr Settles’ love for golf in Ghana and encouraged him to do more as there exist a teeming youth ready to learn the rudiments of the game.