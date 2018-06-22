New Crystal Fights Heart Disease, Others

Tema-based New Crystal Health Services’ specialist centre has made the fight against non-communicable diseases its number one priority.

The centre, opened barely a month ago, is combining both preventive measures and treatment in addressing the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases in the Tema Metropolis in particular.

In Ghana, major causes of disability and death have shifted from predominantly communicable diseases to a combination of communicable and chronic non-communicable diseases over the last few decades.

The shift from communicable diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, cholera, among many others, to non-communicable diseases (also known as lifestyle diseases) such as heart attack, stroke, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases has called for a refocus of health facilities.

New Crystal Health Services already has a number of hospitals but the rise in non-communicable diseases, according to its Chief Executive Dr Wisdom Amegbletor, informed the decision to add the specialist centre.

He explained in an interview that the centre handles stroke prevention, physiotherapy, diet management, prosthesis, walking, among others.

The centre also has men’s clinic and treatment for various non-communicable diseases.

Dr Amegbletor explained that the increase in non-communicable diseases was worrying and requires concerted efforts to prevent their occurrence, as well as effectively manage those who already have any of them.

He advised the public to embrace healthy living, adding that the centre places a lot of emphasis on preventive measures.

Dr Amegbletor indicated that it is important for private health facilities to extend their services to cover non-communicable diseases.

He said New Crystal Health Services considers itself a partner in ensuring a healthy Ghanaian society.

BY Samuel Boadi