New Christian Breed Emerges In Accra

Pastor Lasisi and members of his church in a worship session

A new breed of Christians determined to raise God-fearing politicians, businessmen, music and film stars has emerged at St John in Accra.

The Christians, who came together to form a church called the Believers’ House of Life INC, have a common goal termed the ‘Stardom Mandate.’

Pastor Michael Divine Lasisi, who founded Believers’ House Life on 26th May, 2012, said the Stardom mandate is aimed at “raising Jesus-addicted generation of global stars, men and women of matchless greatness and untold wealth to dominate nations, systems and various careers for advancement.”

He said all members of the church want to become famous people in various fields like politics, entertainment, business, among others, so as to win the world for Christ.

The church is celebrating its 6th anniversary this year, and is hoping to impact lives by reaching out to more young people from all walks of life.

It has members from Kasoa, Tema and other parts of the country.

Pastor Lasisi said “a man can be the most successful businessman or politician and yet devote his life to the service of the Kingdom of God.”

“It also seeks to change the minds of believers that a person can be a musician, actress, politician and soccer star and yet truly serve God without doing ‘juju,” he said.

He described the church as Kingdom of Influencers in Nations, Generations and Systems (KINGS).

He said he and his congregants do not mind using the radical approach in conquering the whole universe for God.

“BHL is about to take Ghana by storm. The world has not seen anointing yet,” he said.

Celebrated broadcast journalist, Abeiku Santana, who attended the church’s 6th anniversary, expressed satisfaction with the way in which the congregants are working to reshape Christianity and careers.