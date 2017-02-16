I Never Said School Heads Would Be Sacked – Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has debunked reports attributed to him that school heads who contribute to the persistent poor performance of students in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would be sacked.

Dr Opoku Prempeh was reported to have said that basic and second cycle school heads who record 90 percent or more failure in their final exams would be sacked.

The reports indicated that the poor performance of students in the WASSCE is unacceptable demanding that the school heads justify their continued stay in their positions.

Addressing heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) in Kumasi as part of a two-day familiarization tour to the Ashanti Region, he emphasized that the Ministry would not continue to accommodate school heads who superintend over consistent poor performance.

“Any school head who superintends over a failure of over 90% cannot be allowed to continue operation without accounting to the Ghana Education Service (GES),” he was quoted as saying.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Thursday, Dr Opoku Prempeh stressed that his outfit will rather not entertain the practice of some headmasters whose inactions largely contribute to poor results in (WASSCE) and not sack school heads.

“I never said school heads will be sacked for poor performance. What I wanted to say and I said was that we will not tolerate such acts and therefore will put measures in place to make sure such incidents do not happen.

“If you are a doctor in hospital and your patients keep dying every day, do you think management will be happy? No. definitely management will talk seriously with the doctor and that is what we would do but not sack them” he noted.

-Adomonline