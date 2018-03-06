We Never Dreamt Of Awards -Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has described as a glorious journey its career which spans 29 years of great gospel music.

The trio revealed that when they started music in the 80s, they never dreamt of winning awards, touring the world or topping music charts. All they wanted was to spread the gospel to win souls for God’s kingdom.

Music, they believe, is not just their calling but also something they really love to do and they enjoy doing it.

“It has been an exciting 29 years for us with over 11 albums, several local and international awards, world tours, chart-topping songs and decades of consistent gospel music. Our journey has been fantastic, spreading the gospel of faith, hope, love through music to the delight of the ever growing body,” the group said when it launched the 2018 edition of its annual worship concert dubbed ‘Back 2 Back Concert’.

“We were fortunate to identify our gifts when we were still young…We never dreamt of recording award winning songs and touring the world with chart-topping albums in some few years to come. It’s amazing and we give all the glory and honour to God for how far he has brought us,” they added.

The group comprises two sisters and a friend. It is made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu-Ansah. Cynthia, the youngest, writes and composes most of the songs of the group and she is the lead singer as well. They started as part of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries Choir, then in 1987. Later, the general overseer of the church, Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, saw their potential and encouraged them to form a group. They proceeded to minister through songs at various church crusades and convention until 1990 when they released their debut album, ‘Anwanwa Do’.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus’s upcoming worship concert which was first held in 2006 has gradually grown to become an annual event that Christians and non-Christians take delight in. This year’s concert will be held in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

It will kick off in Takoradi on March 11, 2018 at the Assemblies of God Church with artistes as Pastor Joe Bechem, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) and others. The second episode will take place in Accra on April 15 and will feature the reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Yaw Sarpong and Dr Mary Ghansah. Then on April 29, Kumasi will host the climax of the ‘Back 2 Back Concert’ with many supporting gospel artistes from the Garden City. The concert was launched on Wednesday at the Royal Beulah Hotel in Accra, where the trio also released its new single titled ‘Nhyira’ ahead of the concert.

According to the group, it hasn’t been all rosy in the last 29 years.

“It will be a lie if we say we didn’t go through challenges. We had accidents but God knows what He was going to use for, so He protected us,” the group narrated.

Cynthia, they revealed, almost got drowned when they went to the Northern Region for evangelism.

“We are really honoured and blessed to be where we are,” they added.