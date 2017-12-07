Netherlands Honours Family Health Group

Prof Yao Kwawukume in a group photograph with the Dutch delegation

Prime Minister of The Netherlands, Mark Rutte, during his recent visit to Ghana presented a certificate of recognition to Prof Yao Kwawukume on behalf of the Family Health Group for its implementation of a biogas and incinerator projects funded by The Netherlands Embassy in Ghana.

The prime minister presented the certificate to the founder and president of the Family Health University College (FHUC), Medical School and Hospital, Prof Kwawukume, shortly after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo.

He lauded him and his management team for the successful installation of the biogas facility and incinerator, adding that the project is an environmentally-friendly one which will cut down on cost of managing waste and on energy use.

“You have, indeed, executed this project to our specification and I am very happy for the high level of transparency and by this we are happy to collaborate with you,” he remarked.

The biogas plant and incinerator were constructed through a network of underground pipes, where all the waste generated in the various departments of the Family Health Group is automatically channelled and processed.

The advantage of this system includes total elimination of stench, offensive scene and a huge reduction in cost of disposal of the waste as compared to using the traditional waste disposal methods.

Prof Kwawukume expressed his appreciation to the prime minister and The Netherlands Embassy in Ghana for the certificate.

According to him, the FHUC was his first project he set himself up to do as a facility to provide the best health delivery service at a very reasonable cost to the people.

The founder continued that he followed his dreams up with nurses and midwifery training school and now a medical school and a university college with, specialty in medical education.

“In our entire endeavour, we have insisted on standards in its highest forms for whatever we do and we are happy that it has become our brand,” he remarked.

By Solomon Ofori