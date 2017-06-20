Nero X, Others For ‘Taadi Sallafest’

Nero X

Some selected Ghanaian artistes such as Nero X, Nhyiraba Kojo, Ras Ebo, Sayvee, among others, have been invited to perform at this year’s edition of a street jam dubbed ‘Taadi Sallafest’ on Monday, June 26 on Anor Adjei Street in front of MTN office in Takoradi.

The event forms part of activities lined up by Sleeky Promotions to entertain music fans and show love and support to all Muslims after their 30 days of fasting.

The ‘Taadi Sallafest’ is also expected to bring together all Muslims in Takoradi and its environs for a night of fun and excitement with various artistes.

The event is expected to the biggest Muslims streets carnival in the Western regional capital, Takoradi.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sleeky Promotions, Sadick Assah, said in a release that “this is the event that you see musicians representing their communities in Takoradi”.

According to him, the ‘Taadi Sallafest’ will be an annual event aimed at uniting “Muslims and bring them under one umbrella. I will also seek to credit outstanding Muslim leaders, imams and associations in the Muslims communities who have impacted positively on the life of Muslim children and society.”

The event will be used to unearth musical talents in the Western Region, organisers added.