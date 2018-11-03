Nero X Drops Video For His New Song ‘Se Asa’

Nero X

Nero X has officially released the music video for his single titled ‘Se Asa’.

Shot in some parts of the country, the music video was directed by directed by Nana Kofi Akromah and produced by Takoradi-based producer, Willis Beatz.

The music video, according to Nero X’s management team, is carefully packaged not only for the local market but for the entire world at large.

The video is meant to market and promote his song, ‘Se Asa’, which is currently receiving massive air play on most of the local radio stations.

The song is a danceable piece that encourages people not to give up on their dreams. The single is on Nero X’s upcoming latest album.

The new music video is yet to be telecast on 4Syte and MTV Base, but has also been released on YouTube.

Nero X, who is one of Ghana’s best performing artistes in the country, has a number of hit songs like ‘Nyame Dadaw’, ‘Osey’, ‘Handkerchief’, ‘Otan,’ ‘Jehovah, Winner’, among others.

His ‘Osey’ track was not just a market success but had garnered the best of crowds at events at the time.

Currently, Nero X is still in the studio recording a number of singles to be released before the launch of his latest album early next year.