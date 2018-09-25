Neonatal Jaundice Increasing

A child with jaundice.

Recorded cases of jaundice are increasing at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH,) especially among neonates.

According to the Child Health Unit of the teaching hospital, about four to 10 cases of jaundice are recorded at its emergency every week.

Dr Ebenezer Badoe, head of the unit, said “ out of these cases, at least one has reached a chronic stage,” adding “currently we are recording high numbers of children below one year dying or suffering a deformity from jaundice, a condition that can be cured when detected early”.

He said most mothers do not bother when their babies start developing yellowish skin or eye at birth and once the disease gets to the brain it damages the child for life. This is the leading cause of cerebral palsy in the country, he told DAILY GUIDE.

Dr. Badoe called on government to invest in early and good health practices for children to secure the future.

“As a country, we have to invest in early and good health practices for children; if they are healthy, they grow into a healthy workforce but if they start off with ill health, the future is already threatened as they die early,” he said.

Dr. Badoe was speaking on the sidelines of a free health screening programme organized for residents within James Town, a suburb of Accra, by the College of Health Sciences (CHS), University of Ghana.

The outreach formed part of activities of the college to mark the 70th anniversary celebration of Ghana’s premier university.

The exercise had over 300 beneficiaries screened for diseases like eye and dental infections, including ear, nose and throat conditions.

On his part, Dr. Dennis Aprese, a resident dentist at KBTH, encouraged parents to imbibe into children good dental practices including brushing of the teeth two times daily to prevent dental problems.

“Tooth decay and gun problems are that major conditions we detect among children and we find that it is as a result of the diet given to the children. Parents should help children brush their teeth and stop giving them too much sweet and ensure they visit the dentist at least every six months,” he advised.

Principal Medical Officer of CHS, Dr. Emmanuel Tsegah, indicated that the college would subsequently hold health talks, walks and scientific conferences to mark the anniversary celebrations.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri