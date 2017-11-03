NEIP Invites Young Entrepreneurs

John Kumah in a handshake with an official

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) has invited young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to submit proposals on their respective business plans for consideration in its business support programme.

John Kumah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEIP, who addressed journalists at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Wednesday, averred that the call for business proposals is opened from November 2 to December 3, 2017.

He revealed that interested young entrepreneurs are expected to complete a free online application form at www.nelp.gov.gh, adding that the application should be submitted online or printable for which can be scanned and submitted via enquiries@nelp.gov,gh. upon completion.

The CEO explained that NEIP is a flagship policy of the government of Ghana with the primary objective of providing an integrated national support for start ups and small businesses, focusing on the provision of business development services, business incubators and funding for youth owned businesses.

NEIP Week

The NEIP week celebration, which is under the theme “Strategize, Deploy and Execute,” begins from Monday, 20th- to Friday 24th November 2017.

Programmes outlined for the celebration include media and stakeholder engagements, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day, African SME Summit and CEO’s Dinner, among others, he indicated.

Competition

A second key event is the Young Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition, and the winner of the competition will get the opportunity to participate in the La Caixa Foundation Competition in Barcelona, Spain.

According to him, the competition is open to students between the ages of 14 and 16 around the world.

NEIP was launched by President Nana Akufo Addo with a seed capital of $10 million, which is expected to be scaled up to $100 million through the Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP).

Yaw Asamoah, Executive Director of Africa SME Organization and award winner of the Private Sector Implementation Partner (PSIP), a collaborating institution, was happy his institution was coming on board with expertise in the SME sector, entrepreneurship and innovation space after holding three successive and successful summits over the past three years.

By Solomon Ofori