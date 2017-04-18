CK Akunnor

Ashgold new manager CK Akunnor has admitted the enormity of the miners coaching job, just after a game.

The former Black Stars captain is on a rescue mission to salvage his boyhood club from relegation after taking over from coach Bashir Hayford.

He revealed in his side’s 0-1 loss to Inter Allies over the weekend at the El-Wak Stadium that it will take extra work to get back to winning ways.

Akunnor, until taking up the Obuasi job, had an impressive campaign (unbeaten) with lower tier side Dreams FC, who are bent on returning to the Premier League.

He said after the El-Wak loss that ”I have been with the team for some time and I have made some observations, I think we need to work a lot.”

”I have to work very hard to get the team back to winning ways, the current position is not encouraging and it is important for us to put in more effort to get back to winning ways.”

”I think we played very well today, we just made some few mistakes that cost us but going forward we will try and do well to correct those lapses.”

Ashgold are bottom-placed on the league log.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum