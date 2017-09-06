‘We Need New leadership Idea’

CTL Africa; Samuel Ayim (middle),ceo CTL Africa, Belinda Baidoo (right) incharge of finance and Akosua Opoku-Agyemang, incharge of media.

Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Transformational Leadership (CTL) Africa, Samuel Ayim, has stressed the need for Africa to redefine its leadership concept to enhance development.

For him, majority are of the conviction that they can enrich themselves through leadership positions instead of using that to influence and change their society.

“As long as we recognize and relate the failure of the continent to leadership failure, that should tell us that there is something wrong with the concept and the fundamentals.

“As long as all of us, as a people have a flawed concept of leadership, we can change governments a million times but we will still have the same disappointing results in our governance systems”.

He disclosed this at a press briefing at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Centre, Accra recently.

Mr. Ayim said while Africa’s leadership has not succeeded in achieving its goals but supervised widespread poverty and tragedies, countries like Malaysia and Singapore have been cited as examples of countries where leadership has made a difference.

“Let’s fix the problem because it lies in the very definition and the concept of leadership as position that should bring to the occupant the maximum personal benefit which is a flawed one”.

He further observed that the conduct of people from the developed countries reveal basic principles of ethical behaviour, integrity, respect for law and order, respect towards one another, being productive and having a positive attitude toward savings and investment and overall punctuality. In the case of Africa, he claimed, it lacked the foregoing qualities.

He said people in authority are supposed to influence and add value to others, refrain from serving personal interests and make a difference in changing society for the better.

“We need a new concept of leadership that says each and every one of us can lead, when one acquires these qualities and values and this concept should be introduced into the curricula from the basic to the very top level of education to change our society”.

CTL Africa aims at bridging the gap between traditional education and real life by providing knowledge and principles in all aspects of life including business and entrepreneurship and political leadership as well.

By Emmanuel Kubi