I Nearly Quit Football …Gyan Confesses

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he is playing each game as if it’s his last after revealing his injury hell almost forced him to quit football.

The iconic talisman has endured a succession of injuries which has restricted him to few appearances in recent seasons.

Gyan, who is currently on loan at Dubai-based Al-Ahli, has raked in just four goals in 11 outings.

This is in sharp contrast to a man who scored over 80 goals for Al Ain in a trophy-laden four year spell at the Garden club.

The Ghanaian forward is beginning to show the tenacity that has dragged him through those lonely weeks on the sidelines.

And the 31-year-old revealed he contemplated hanging up his boots due to the frustrating injury spell.

“I was a bit frustrated to the extent that the woman (wife) asked me to quit,” he told Accra-based Hot FM

“I nearly quit the game due to the recurrent injuries. But sometimes you have to be mentally tough to surmount the challenges.”

“It was a huge challenge but I’m glad I’m a fighter and keep fighting. I am sure I can play for many more years.”

‘One thing about football is about dedication. If you have the passion and are dedicated, you can rise above the storm no matter the difficulties.”

Gyan has consistently brushed aside criticisms that he lacks the gravitas and has refused to allow the comments of critics bring him down.

The former Sunderland hitman is complete with a striking dress sense, notching high-profile goals for both club and country over the past decade.

He is Ghana’s most celebrated striker, emerging the highest scorer for the West Africans and remains the highest African goal poacher at the World Cup – for a man who is loved and loathed.