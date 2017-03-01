Nduom, Kwame Despite, Others Cover Exclusive Men’s Magazine

The seventh edition of the Exclusive Men’s Magazine was launched in Accra on Thursday at Alliance Motors showroom at Opeibea, where its cover of four top Ghanaian business moguls was also unveiled.

On the cover were Dr Kwabena Duffour, Chairman of HODA Holdings; Togbe Afede IV, Group Chairman of SAS Group & President of the National House of Chiefs, and Dr Osei Kwame, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Despite Group of Companies.

Each of these personalities is being celebrated for their contributions to Ghana’s general economy and influence in the showbiz industry.

The colourful and classy launching ceremony brought together some of the crème de la crème of Ghana’s corporate society, showbiz and media. Among them were KKD, Abeiku Santana, KOD, Kojo Rana, Harold Amenya, Henry Adofo and many others.

The Exclusive Men’s Magazine is a quarterly men’s magazine that celebrates Ghanaian men of integrity who have excelled in their various careers.

The 60-page magazine is also feminine friendly. Its contents cut across fashion, relationship, modelling, business, showbiz (movies and music) and real estate. In the past, it featured Kwame Sefa Kayi, Okyeame Kwame, Abeiku Santana, Bola Ray and others.

Also featured in the seventh edition of the magazine are EMY Awards 2016 in retrospect, National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, Sarkodie, Asamoah Gyan and many others.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com )