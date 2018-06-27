Nduom, Butler Head For FIFA

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom. INSET: Nana Sam Brew Butler

Ex Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief, Nana Sam Brew Butler and Elmina Sharks FC bankroller, Dr Kwesi Nduom, will be on the flight with Ghana’s delegation to the home of FIFA, Zurich.

The meeting forms part of efforts by the two bodies-FIFA and government to put interim measures in place for the resumption of football in the country.

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Kweku Eyiah and Alex Asante who will represent the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are also part of the Ghana delegation; a letter signed by FIFA official, Veron Mosengo-Omba and addressed to the GFA has said.

Butler, President and Board Chairman of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs as well as Dr Nduom will represent the 16 Ghana Premier League clubs in the scheduled meeting.

The Zurich meeting is in furtherance of the two parties discussions held last Friday in Accra.

The statement said “This is an important step in FIFA’s efforts to put in place interim measures to allow the continuation of football in Ghana. In this respect, this meeting will serve as an opportunity to consult you and other stakeholders on this process.”

The statement also indicated that Asante will meet with members of the FIFA administration to facilitate the participation of Ghana’s female national U-20 team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in August 5 to 24 this year.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum